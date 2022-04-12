Over £80,000 given to projects in Jersey to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis met King Charles II impersonator Michelle Hervieu last year to learn about her role

Over £80,000 worth of funding has been awarded to projects celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Jersey.

One of those to benefit is the King Charles II Experience run by Jersey Heritage which highlights the connection between the island and the monarchy.

Michelle Hervieu who plays the King said: “The close link between King Charles II, Jersey and the present Queen have never been fully told and the importance to the Crown of this small island and the events of the 17th century when the world was turned upside down meant that Jersey was at the very heart of the biggest changes England had ever seen.”

The grants range from £1000 to £5000 and have been given out by Jersey's Community Foundation as part of their Platinum Jubilee Lottery Fund.

Other organisations to receive money for their planned celebrations include Gouray Church, Jersey girl guides and the island's Cadets.