People in Jersey can now be issued a certificate proving Covid recovery

People in Jersey who have recovered from Covid following a positive PCR test are now able to request a digital Covid recovery certificate.

It can be used for travel purposes and is proof of a recent recovery from the virus.

The certificate has a QR code which can be scanned to show details of when the person tested positive and an expiry date. It is valid from day 11 after a positive PCR test and will expire 180 days after this date.

It replaces the recovery letter which was previously issued by the coronavirus helpline.

Islanders who have recently been sent a recovery letter can continue to use this for social security purposes and do not need to request a certificate.

Different countries have their own Covid entry requirements, and some may request additional documentation at the border, such as evidence of a fully vaccinated status, or evidence that a negative test result has been received.

Before travelling people are asked to:

• Check the entry requirements of their destination country on the GOV.UK foreign travel advice pages. • Get up to date information from the website of their destination country. • Confirm with their destination country that they will accept a Jersey Covid recovery certificate before requesting one, if it is needed.