A peregrine falcon has been spotted on Guernsey's coast after flying all the way from Wiltshire.

Osmund travelled over 100 miles from Salisbury Cathedral to get to the Channel Islands.

He was the only male of four chicks reared in the Cathedral Tower before fledgling in 2020.

Peregrines are known to fly long distances and Osmund was identified by his blue colour ring engraved with the initials YK.

Phil Sheldrake, Salisbury Cathedral’s Nature Conservation Adviser, said: “This is a first! Some Cornish peregrines have reached the French coast.

"However, I don’t know of any other colour-ringed birds, particularly from my area which includes Wiltshire and Avon, flying to the Channel Islands.”