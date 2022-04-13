Condor working on plans for new sustainable Channel Island ferry

Condor are developing plans for a new sustainable electric Channel Island ferry.

Condor has recently become part of the Belfast Maritime Consortium, which is looking to introduce zero-emission ferries using new innovative technology.

The battery powered ships will use a newly developed system which would enable them to sail above the water, using up to 90% less energy than current ferries.

John Napton, Condor’s CEO, said: "Condor are looking to the future and this includes exploring ways of reducing our carbon emissions and finding ways to provide more sustainable travel solutions.

"We are also acutely aware that international legislation may well impact all ship operators over the next 5-10 years so it is prudent to be involved in this exciting project now."

The pilot scheme is hoped to start in 2024, running a route between Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and Bangor Marina.

It is hoped it would take only 30 minutes to make the journey, offering a more sustainable option to commuters along one of the busiest traffic routes in Northern Ireland.