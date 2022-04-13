Guernsey Police warning over Class A CBD Gummies

Guernsey Police are warning islanders after CBD gummies being sold in the island returned a class A drugs rating.

Retailers in the island have now stopped selling the cherry flavoured Mule CBD Gummies, which were found to contain a high level of cannabinol - a controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 1974.

The effects of these gummies do not comply with other CBD products and can have a much stronger psychoactive effect than what is advertised.

Islanders are being warned against using the product due to the health risks attached.

Guernsey Police and the Guernsey Border Agency are asking islanders who have bought the products to voluntarily hand them in at the Police Station or at the front desk at New Jetty (GBA offices) as part of an amnesty which will run for the next week.

Islanders have been ensured that they will not face any criminal prosecution for unlawful possession of a Class A drug when handing these products in during this amnesty period.

Andrea Nightingale, Substance Use lead for the Health Improvement Commission, said: “It’s concerning to see products being imported into our island that aren’t compliant with our law on drugs, especially when these have been sold over the counter locally as CBD products.

"These are stronger than legal limits, and some contain cannabinol, which is a Class A controlled drug. We’re very pleased to hear that the situation is under control, and being closely monitored by Law Enforcement.

“It is important to remember that a person can react very differently to the same drug especially if the contents are stronger than expected.”