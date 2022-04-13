Jersey's population rises by more than 5% in past 10 years

Jersey's population has risen by 5,400 people in the last 10 years, taking the total to 103,267.

It comes as Jersey Statistics has released the first batch of information from the 2021 census.

The whole island population has risen as a result of natural growth (2,100 people) and because of people migrating to the island (3,300).

Population by parish

The 2021 census results showed 35% of the island's population lives in St Helier, a rise of 7% compared to 2011.

Grouville saw the highest increase, with 535 new residents.

+11% Grouville

Meanwhile, St Saviour saw the smallest change in with 324 new residents.

+2% St Saviour

Working age population

The census shows 66% of the island's population is at working age - the number of over 65s who are not working has increased by more than a quarter over the last 10 years.

The graph shows the change in each age group over the last 10 years. Credit: Statistics Jersey

The dependency ratio, which is the balance between the working population and those who are outside of the working age bracket, rose to 52% - up from 46% in 2011.

Place of birth

The census shows 50% of people currently in Jersey were born in the island, and 29% of islanders were born in the British Isles.

People who were born in Madeira and Portugal now make up 8% of the population (1,249) meanwhile 3% of islanders were born in Poland.

Ethnicity

About one in 11 Jersey residents consider themselves to be Portuguese or Madeiran, representing almost 1,500 more people than those who were born there - this is likely due to second generations.

9,739 9% of Jersey residents consider themselves Portuguese or Madeiran.

The number of Romanian people in Jersey has increased significantly, by nearly 1,000.

1,427 1.4% of people in Jersey consider themselves as Romanian.

However the number of islanders who consider themselves as Polish has fallen by 193.

3,080 3% of islanders consider themselves as Polish.

Sexual orientation and gender identity

There were two new voluntary questions included in the 2021 census - they asked about sexual orientation and gender identity.

The question around sexual orientation was voluntary and only asked of adults aged 16 or over. Around one in ten (10.7%) chose not to answer this question.

The proportion of adults identifying as either lesbian, gay or bisexual in Jersey in 2021 was lower than that estimated for the UK in 2019. Credit: Statistics Jersey

Around one in ten adults (9.2%) chose not to answer the question: 'Is your gender the same as the sex you were registered at birth?'

There were 189 adults who reported that their gender was not the same as the sex they were registered at birth. Credit: Statistics Jersey

The next bulletin of data from the 2021 census is expected to be released before 11 May 2022.