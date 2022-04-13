Jersey's population rises by more than 5% in past 10 years
Jersey's population has risen by 5,400 people in the last 10 years, taking the total to 103,267.
It comes as Jersey Statistics has released the first batch of information from the 2021 census.
The whole island population has risen as a result of natural growth (2,100 people) and because of people migrating to the island (3,300).
Population by parish
The 2021 census results showed 35% of the island's population lives in St Helier, a rise of 7% compared to 2011.
Grouville saw the highest increase, with 535 new residents.
Meanwhile, St Saviour saw the smallest change in with 324 new residents.
Working age population
The census shows 66% of the island's population is at working age - the number of over 65s who are not working has increased by more than a quarter over the last 10 years.
The dependency ratio, which is the balance between the working population and those who are outside of the working age bracket, rose to 52% - up from 46% in 2011.
Place of birth
The census shows 50% of people currently in Jersey were born in the island, and 29% of islanders were born in the British Isles.
People who were born in Madeira and Portugal now make up 8% of the population (1,249) meanwhile 3% of islanders were born in Poland.
Ethnicity
About one in 11 Jersey residents consider themselves to be Portuguese or Madeiran, representing almost 1,500 more people than those who were born there - this is likely due to second generations.
The number of Romanian people in Jersey has increased significantly, by nearly 1,000.
However the number of islanders who consider themselves as Polish has fallen by 193.
Sexual orientation and gender identity
There were two new voluntary questions included in the 2021 census - they asked about sexual orientation and gender identity.
The question around sexual orientation was voluntary and only asked of adults aged 16 or over. Around one in ten (10.7%) chose not to answer this question.
Around one in ten adults (9.2%) chose not to answer the question: 'Is your gender the same as the sex you were registered at birth?'
The next bulletin of data from the 2021 census is expected to be released before 11 May 2022.