No flights coming in or out of Alderney airport

Alderney is currently without an air service as all flights in and out of the island have been cancelled.

Aurigny is currently facing technical problems and issues with their aircrafts.

All Southampton services for the day have been cancelled and customers have been rebooked onto the next available service.

It is the only airline that operates in and out of Alderney airport.

The runway at Alderney airport was closed this morning after imperfections were found during the routine morning inspection.

It was deemed unsafe to use until repairs took place.