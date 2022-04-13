Partially sighted martial artist in Jersey on a mission to inspire others

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

An Jersey athlete who one day woke up completely blind is now using her story to inspire others.

Roísín Pitman was a healthy, active police officer before a rare condition left her partially sighted and unable to do most of the sports she loved.

She said: "I was a police motorcyclist at the time. I remember waking up at 4.30am completely blind. I panicked and thought my bulb was out as it was dark and April and it wasn't. The bulb was still on, I burnt my hand and it suddenly dawned on me that I couldn't see.

"I have had over 30 operations. The surgeon managed to save one eye, but the other is calcified."

Roísín says disability should never be a barrier. Credit: ITV Channel TV

After the surgery, she was advised against doing too much strenuous exercise due to the risks involved.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, she said: "I did say to the surgeon, 'just shoot me if I can't play sport' because I had to do something."

She has since become one of the most respected martial arts teachers in Jersey, specialising in Aikido.

She said: "I am disabled, although I don't look it. My late father was blind and it didn't stop him. He always said there's no such thing as I can't do it, have a go and always look for the ability, not the disability.

"I am passionate about that because disabled people should not be shoved in a corner. If they want to have a go at a sport or a martial art or anything at all, let them try - don't treat them with pity."

Róisín holds the world's highest grade of traditional Aikido by any exponent with a disability - 6th Dan. Credit: ITV Channel TV

She now holds the world's highest grade of traditional Aikido by any exponent with a disability - 6th Dan.

Róisín transitioned over 10 years ago and is now a proud trans woman. She says the sporting community has always accepted her for who she is.

She said: "Jersey is considered a small rock and probably a little backward, but actually it's not. I've had no problem over here transitioning.

"My students never left me, they stayed with me and they understood that I was a much happier once I had changed and came out in that respect."