Partially sighted martial artist in Jersey on a mission to inspire others

  • Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

An Jersey athlete who one day woke up completely blind is now using her story to inspire others.

Roísín Pitman was a healthy, active police officer before a rare condition left her partially sighted and unable to do most of the sports she loved.

She said: "I was a police motorcyclist at the time. I remember waking up at 4.30am completely blind. I panicked and thought my bulb was out as it was dark and April and it wasn't. The bulb was still on, I burnt my hand and it suddenly dawned on me that I couldn't see.

"I have had over 30 operations. The surgeon managed to save one eye, but the other is calcified."

Roísín says disability should never be a barrier. Credit: ITV Channel TV

After the surgery, she was advised against doing too much strenuous exercise due to the risks involved.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, she said: "I did say to the surgeon, 'just shoot me if I can't play sport' because I had to do something."

She has since become one of the most respected martial arts teachers in Jersey, specialising in Aikido.

She said: "I am disabled, although I don't look it. My late father was blind and it didn't stop him. He always said there's no such thing as I can't do it, have a go and always look for the ability, not the disability.

"I am passionate about that because disabled people should not be shoved in a corner. If they want to have a go at a sport or a martial art or anything at all, let them try - don't treat them with pity."

Róisín holds the world's highest grade of traditional Aikido by any exponent with a disability - 6th Dan. Credit: ITV Channel TV

She now holds the world's highest grade of traditional Aikido by any exponent with a disability - 6th Dan.

Róisín transitioned over 10 years ago and is now a proud trans woman. She says the sporting community has always accepted her for who she is.

She said: "Jersey is considered a small rock and probably a little backward, but actually it's not. I've had no problem over here transitioning.

"My students never left me, they stayed with me and they understood that I was a much happier once I had changed and came out in that respect."

Jersey martial arts clubs feel 'forgotten' about as no new home has been found