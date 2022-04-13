People in Guernsey urged to use less pesticides or water bills could rise

Guernsey Water is urging islanders to use less pesticides and weedkillers, otherwise they could face water use restrictions or significant bill hikes in the future.

The Vale Pond water catchment, which was used to provide around 250 million litres of water each year, can no longer be collected due to high chemical levels.

Both commercial and domestic use of pesticides are thought to be contributing.

Margaret McGuinness, Water Quality Risk Manager at Guernsey Water, said: "With our climate warming up and more severe droughts predicted for the future, the fact we are currently unable to collect what would equate to around 19 days' worth of water during drought for the Island is significant and concerning."

65% estimated increase in pesticide concentrations in Guernsey streams between 2019 and 2021

If the use of pesticides and weedkiller continues to increase the alternative would be to provide more water treatment, but this would require major investment and would also increase operational and maintenance costs.

This could lead to a rise in customer bills. Islanders will also be more likely to need water restrictions such as hose pipe bans during periods of drought. "We are asking Islanders with some urgency to reconsider their use of pesticides and weedkiller and look to alternatives for the benefit of the island's vital water resources and environment. Otherwise, unfortunately it could be a case of spray now, pay later," said Margaret McGuinness.

It comes after an increase in monthly water and wastewater charges was introduced in January (2022).