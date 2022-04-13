Search warrants executed on Jersey buildings linked to Roman Abramovich

Search warrants were executed yesterday (12 April) in buildings in Jersey suspected to be involved in activities linked to Roman Abramovich.

Jersey's Royal Court also imposed a freezing order on assets worth over $7 billion USD, which are suspected to be linked to the Russian billionaire.

The Chelsea FC owner was named as the Channel Islands' most wealthy resident in 2018.

Roman Abramovich was disqualified as a director of the club by the board of the Premier League board last month, as a result of UK-enforced sanctions on Russia.

Jersey's External Relations Minister says the government will play its part in putting pressure on the Kremlin following the invasion of Ukraine, saying it is committed to remaining 'in lockstep' with the UK over the imposition of sanctions.