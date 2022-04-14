Attacks on police officers down across Channel Islands

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

There has been a drop in the number of attacks on police officers across the Channel Islands in the last year.

In 2021, there were 37 police attacks in Jersey and 28 in Guernsey.

Chief Inspector Mark Hafey from States of Jersey Police said: "We deal with around 3,000 crimes a year, so that is 6,000 crimes over the last two years, we arrest around 1,500 people a year, so I wouldn't say it's a significant problem here in Jersey.

"But any assault on a police officer should never be tolerated and it should never be seen as part of the job either."

Number of police attacks across the Channel Islands

GUERNSEY

46 Attacks in 2018

37 Attacks in 2019

44 Attacks in 2020

28 Attacks in 2021

JERSEY

33 Attacks in 2018

24 Attacks in 2019

44 Attacks in 2020

37 Attacks in 2021

However, both forces agree one attack is still one too many.

Chief Inspector Mark Hafey remembers when he was kicked in the face and left with a scar.

He told ITV Channel TV: "I was dealing with a domestic between a couple and the male came up and kicked me in the face. I suffered a split to my chin and ended up having some stitches."

Chief Inspector Mark Hafey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The force has dealt with a range of assaults in recent years, including officers being punched, kicked and spat at.

Chief Inspector Hafey added: "When people are running one way, police officers will run to that danger. The support that we offer officers now is far better than it ever was and it will continue to improve and evolve.

"One assault on a police officer is one too many. But we do police in a very safe place."

Jersey is now training more officers to carry tasers following a trial period.

More police officers are being trained to use tasers. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Minister for Home Affairs, Deputy Gregory Guida, said: "Just drawing them out will calm people down. They are really efficient but also quite expensive and it takes quite a lot of training to master them.

"The police have systems in place to help people who have been attacked so they are supported."