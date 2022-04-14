British Airways to restart Jersey-Gatwick route

British Airways will start their Jersey to Gatwick routes again this summer.

The airline will fly between the island and Gatwick once a day, seven days a week from 19 June.

The flights will currently only run to Gatwick until 30 September.

Routes between Jersey, Heathrow and London City will remain the same.

It comes after British Airways announced it will continue its London Heathrow flights to the island for the next five years.

Director of Jersey Airport, Robin MacRae said: “The announcement from British Airways is good news for residents and visitors as it offers another travel option between the Island and London’s second largest airport, London Gatwick.

The British Airways link will complement existing island connectivity and provide additional capacity to further support demand during the peak summer period.”