Channel Island marine life to be tracked as part of new initiative

Marine life across the Channel Islands will be tracked as part of new research into their movements.

Researchers have launched a small boat around the islands which they hope will help to paint a more accurate picture of what lives below the surface.

They are using acoustic receivers to listen for the 'pings' of tagged fish and shellfish. Five receivers are currently collecting data throughout the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

The islands are part of the fish intel project, which is a multi million pound initiative involving researchers across the UK and parts of Europe.

Through a combination of fish tracking and underwater video surveys, the project will establish a comprehensive picture of fish movements and the habitats individual species, such as bass, mullet, pollack and crayfish, prefer.

It is hoped that the newly collected data will help fisheries to inform crews and decide how best to manage their catch more appropriately for the best stock management .

It will also help to make sure that there are healthy populations of all the key species in the islands' waters.

Every four months the data will be collected from these receivers and be downloaded.

Marin scientist Cyron-Francis Binney, who is part of the project, says: "We were a real black spot that wasn't visible on that acoustic tracking map, so when the islands came together and found the funding to set up this project and get the monitors in.

"We're really filling a gap of that migration journey that otherwise would be 'here be dragons', unknown data."

As more data becomes available, it will be shared with members of the fishing community who will work to maintain and enhance the marine environments around the Bailiwicks' coasts in the most commercially sustainable way.