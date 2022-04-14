Channel Islands airports prepare for busy Easter Holiday season

Channel Islands airports are preparing for a busy holiday period as thousands travel for their Easter breaks.

Passengers are being reminded to arrive early before they travel and to allow for extra time to get through check-in and security.

Between Thursday 14 and Monday 18 April, more than 20,000 passengers are expected to transit through Jersey airport.

23,000 Number of passengers transiting through Jersey Airport during Easter 2019

Ports of Jersey says with a high number of flights departing within minutes of each other it leads to larger numbers of passengers flowing through the terminal.

Passengers should allow for a sufficient time to check bags in and get through security.

Those who need to book special assistance for their journey must contact their airline prior to travelling to the airport.

Chocolate Easter Eggs are permitted in hand luggage but may be subject to security screening and should not contain liquids.