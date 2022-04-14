Fort Doyle re-opens to the public in Alderney

Alderney's Fort Doyle will be open to the public across this Easter weekend.

The Doyle Battery on the northern coast is opening on Easter Saturday (16 April), Easter Day (April 17) and Easter Monday (18 April) between 10am and 4pm.

Admission is free and it is hoped that it will be open throughout the summer and beyond once further refurbishment is complete.

The well-preserved Victorian fort with its additional World War II fortifications stands on the headland between Platte Saline and Crabby Bay.

Completed in 1854, Doyle's Battery is the smallest fort on the island and originally accommodated four guns with barracks for 22 men, officers' quarters, cookhouse, magazine and artillery stores.