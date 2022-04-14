Island-wide Cavalcade to return for Guernsey's Liberation Day celebrations

The island-wide Cavalcade will return to Guernsey to celebrate Liberation Day.

More than 100 vehicles, including those from the military and classic cars, will take part in the journey around the island's 10 parishes.

Decorated tractors will also join the end of the parade.

The Cavalcade will start at midday at La Route De Pleinmont, travelling towards St Andrew and St Saviour, to Castel past Vazon and Cobo before finishing at Vale Church and Pembroke.

Liberation Day Cavalcade Director, Jeff Vidamour, said: "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to take part in the island-wide Cavalcade again, visiting all the Island parishes last year was a great success, and we really felt the community spirit as we travelled around the island."

The 2022 Cavalcade will visit all 10 parishes on Liberation Day Credit: States of Guernsey

The final stages of the Cavalcade this year will travel from Town via Fountain Street to St Martin’s Village and Forest Church, ending at around 4.45pm.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "After such a positive response from the community last year, we are excited to announce the return of the island-wide Cavalcade for 2022.

"We encourage islanders to come together to celebrate with family and friends and to watch the Cavalcade from a spot on the route, wave flags and take and pictures."

The vehicles in the parade will trial a new tracker system, which islanders can used to track the position of the lead vehicle - it will be updated, live as it travels around the island.

You can track the vehicles at Liberationday.gg and the Liberation Day Facebook page.