Jersey Fire Service donate two fire engines to crews in Ukraine

Two fire engines are being donated by the States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service (SJFRS) to help Ukrainian firefighters deal with the impacts of the ongoing Russian invasion.

Six firefighters will drive the vehicles to Poland from Jersey on Monday 18 April.

The volunteers are part of a team from across the UK who are taking vehicles full of lifesaving equipment.

Firefighter Richard Wilson said: "We've recently invested in new fire appliances for SJFRS, so I approached the senior leadership team to see if the two older appliances might be available for donation to Fire Aid, the charity organising help for Ukrainian firefighters."

Additionally, Jersey Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service are donating a number of items including protective clothing and medical supplies.

The firefighters, who have volunteered their time are Luke Burton, Matt Coote, John Richardson, Richard Wilson, Brian Brown and Graham Stokes.

Chief Fire Officer, Paul Brown said: "The commitment and offers of support from our firefighters to assist in this initiative has been outstanding and we are pleased to do anything we can to help Ukrainian firefighters during this very difficult time."