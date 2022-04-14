Unemployment rates drop across the Channel Islands

Unemployment rates have dropped across the Channel Islands according to the latest statistics.

In Jersey, 470 people were registered unemployed, the lowest level since records began in 2011.

Meanwhile in Guernsey, 295 people were registered unemployed, the lowest level since December 2018.

Jersey's Minister for Social Security Deputy Judy Martin said: "I’m delighted to see the number of unemployed come down as the Back to Work team continue to get as many job seekers back into employment as quickly as possible."

Both islands also reported that their Back to Work Programmes, which include initiatives like the Kickstart Scheme were also having a positive impact on getting islanders into employment.