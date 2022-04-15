First cruise ship returns to Guernsey since the pandemic

Guernsey will welcome their first cruise ship full of tourists since 2019 as the summer season begins today (15 April).

The island is set to welcome 86 cruise ship visitors over the upcoming tourist season.

The cruise ships are requesting their passengers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with proof of vaccinations being checked prior to boarding. Cruise liners will also be testing their guests on arrival at the port before it departs for the cruise.

Guernsey politician Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Committee for Economic Development said: "After two missed cruise seasons due to the pandemic, the release of the cruise liner schedule for this year is welcome news indeed. Cruise passengers bring a significant boost to our economy every year."

This is a huge boost to island retailers, restaurants and other service providers, with thousands of cruise passengers arriving between April and October.

The first cruise liner, Hanseatic Spirit, is due to arrive on 15 April.

Jonathan Creasey, Creasey's Director said: "Retailers are really looking forward to welcoming back cruise ship passengers, who add such vibrancy to our beautiful town. For some retailers, this is the life blood of their business so, after enduring a very challenging two years, it will come as a huge relief to welcome them back in 2022."