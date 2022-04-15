Jersey's first Asian Hornet nest of the year found in Longueville

The first Asian Hornet nest of the year has been found at Longueville in Jersey.

Volunteers were called out to a business where a small embryonic nest (one built entirely by the queen) was found on the outside of a door.

The queen and her nest were both taken away from the site Credit: John De Carteret

They are an invasive non-native species, with the potential to impact upon the island's ecology and can particularly affect honey bees, as they eat them.

Larvae from the nest Credit: John De Carteret

It follows a warning last month (March 2022) for people to be vigilant as the weather warming up creates the ideal conditions for Asian Hornet queens to travel from France to the island's east coast.

The insects can be recognised as they are larger than a normal wasp, much darker in colour, have yellow legs, a mustard orange band across their backside and a bright yellow 'belt' around their waist.

The queens come out around this time of year and begin to make primary nests before worker hornets are then born and continue to make secondary nests around the end of May.

3,000-4,000 The number of hornets each nest can produce

Sightings can be reported by phone 01534 441633, email asianhornet@gov.je or through the free Asian Hornet Watch smartphone app.

People are asked to take photos where possible and provide details of where the insect was seen.

