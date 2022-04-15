Ladies bathing pools re-open to the public in Guernsey

The ladies bathing pools in Guernsey will re-open to the public today (15 April) after extensive repair and improvement works.

The Ladies Pool will be open for the whole Easter weekend however the Childrens Pool was shut yesterday (14 April) after a fault with a valve was found.

In a statement the Agriculture Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS) said: "A fault with a valve which controls the Children’s Pool water level has been identified. The pool was not due to close for repairs until Tuesday but unfortunately, it will need to close. The Ladies Pool will however still reopen tomorrow as planned."

The work over the last year and a half now means that the site can be enjoyed by all of the community.

These changes and improvements include:

Restoring the concrete poolside surfaces and steps

Repointing the granite capping to the pool wall (to reduce leakage)

Repairing and underpinning the pool walls where required

Dredging the pool, digging out silt and sand from the (shallower) northern half of the pool

Rebuilding the granite masonry inner face of the diving platform

Building a granite retaining wall at the foot of a steep grassy bank at the northern corner

The Ladies Pool will remain open except for Thursday 28 April when it will be closed for cleaning.

ACLMS says it looks forward to the work being completed later this year so that the fully repaired pools can be entirely open and available for use by islanders.

How to stay safe in open water swimming

Stay within your limits

Outdoor swimming is very different to swimming in a pool. There are lots of possible hazards. Know your ability and know your limits.

It is also important to not stay in the water for too long, especially when it is cold. Experts say a general rule of thumb is a maximum of one minute per degree, so if it was 10 degrees you should not spend any longer that 10 minutes in the water.

Go with someone experienced

You should never swim outdoors alone. Always go with someone who knows what they are doing so they can help you if you get in trouble.

Know the tide

With one of the biggest tidal zones in the world, it is important to know tide times and if they will affect your swim.

Check the forecast

Rain, sea fog and winds can effect you when swimming outdoors. Always check the weather forecast before swimming and never enter the water if you are unsure.