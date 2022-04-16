101-year-old Jersey fundraising hero halfway through Ukraine walking challenge

A 101-year-old man from Jersey is halfway through his challenge of walking 100 steps a day to raise money for the Ukrainian refugee appeal.

Bob Le Sueur started walking at the beginning of April and has already raised thousands of pounds to help those fleeing the Russian invasion.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, he said: "I have a duty to those people to try and do something and not just sit on my backside and say, 'oh, if only one could do something to help'.

"There was something that could be done and I am happy to be doing it.

Bob has raised thousands of pounds in less than two weeks. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"I shuffle along with the help of other people. A count of my steps is being taken by my lodger who is adding them up and tells me gleefully how many I still have to go.

"It is a little embarrassing [to be getting so much attention] but I am happy to accept it if it will bring in some money to help the Ukrainian refugees."

Bob is older than Captain Sir Tom Moore who famously raised over £33 million for NHS Charities by walking up and down his garden during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was previously awarded an MBE in recognition of his efforts to help Russian prisoners in Jersey during the Nazi Occupation.