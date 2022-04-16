Alderney flights resume after three days of cancellations

Flights to and from Alderney have resumed after three days of cancellations.

Aurigny, the airline which operates the Alderney route, says a "technical issue" with one of its planes was to blame and has once again apologised to customers who were affected.

Its second plane could not be mobilised as it was undergoing routine maintenance checks.

The airline chartered boats to take passengers to the island while both were out of action.

In a Facebook post, the company said: "Our aircraft is now serviceable. Flights are planned to operate as normal. We apologise for previous inconvenience. We would like to thank our customers for their support during the replacement boat services."

Jess Mauger, PR Manager for Aurigny, told ITV Channel TV: "This has never happened before. Last time, we had an aircraft on standby from the Isles of Scilly - but that has not been available as, ironically, they have the same technical issues we have.

"We do normally put in contingency plans in place. This has not happened before, so hopefully, when both our aircraft are back in service, this will not happen again."