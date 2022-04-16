Aurigny forced to cancel Alderney flights just hours after resuming services

Aurigny has once again been forced to cancel all flights to Alderney.

The decision comes just hours after services were given the go-ahead to resume this morning (16 April).

Flights have been disrupted since Wednesday (13 April), when a technical problem was identified with one of the airline's two small planes to Alderney.

The company said: "Unfortunately, our aircraft has technical issues similar to what we have experienced over the last few days. Our engineering team have taken the aircraft to our hanger to investigate further.

"As a result of this, all further flights have been cancelled. Our teams around the network are now working hard to source suitable alternatives for our passengers to get them to their final destinations as soon and safely as possible."

Aurigny's second plane is undergoing routine maintenance checks - leaving the airline unable to service the island.

Alex Snowdon, who represents Alderney in the States of Guernsey, tweeted: "Deary me, NO planes for Alderney again, Aurigny working hard to resolve tech issues. "Easter weekend with lots of visitors. Clearly the Dornier model is broken with only two planes. Third Dornier needed? "Service unable to cope. Need solutions with how to strengthen Air Services."