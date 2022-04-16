Restored Jersey war bunkers open for Easter bank holiday

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

Some of Jersey's World War Two bunkers have opened to the public for the first time this year.

Volunteers have been working hard to restore them over the winter.

The Channel Islands Occupation Society said: "There are new and improved displays to see, as well as details of the soldiers who actually manned the sites and what they go up to."

The sites they have restored include the command bunker of Batterie Lothringen at Noirmont Point and Batterie Moltke at Les Landes Common.

Batterie Moltke on Les Landes Common. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Meanwhile, volunteers from the Jersey Fortifications Study Group have restored and opened up the bunker next to El Tico at St Ouen's Bay.

Dave Mustow from the group said: "It was totally filled in when we got it and we thought it was too good not to be restored.

"So we have dug it all out and got rid off all the sand and the rocks and everything else, and it is just part of Jersey's history that needs to be kept alive and thriving."