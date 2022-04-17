A look at Guernsey's newly-refurbished bathing pool

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

Swimmers have spent the Easter weekend enjoying the newly-refurbished Ladies' Pool at La Vallette in Guernsey.

The site has been off-limits for months while repairs have been carried out - including resurfacing the concrete steps and pool areas to make them 'barefoot-friendly'.

The walkway before it was refurbished. Credit: States of Guernsey

The walkway after it was refurbished. Credit: States of Guernsey

The pool officially opened on Good Friday (15 April) with swimmers getting to enjoy it for the first time over the sunny bank holiday weekend.

Work has included:

Restoring the concrete poolside surfaces and steps

Repointing the granite capping to the pool wall (to reduce leakage)

Repairing and underpinning the pool walls where required

Dredging the pool, digging out silt and sand from the (shallower) northern half of the pool

Rebuilding the granite masonry inner face of the diving platform

Building a granite retaining wall at the foot of a steep grassy bank at the northern corner

Open water swimmer and 'sea donkey' Adrian Sarchet is training for a 24-hour swim in the Ladies' Pool this summer.

He wants to raise £150,000 for better wheelchair access to the site and told ITV Channel TV: "It's a sense of yearning for adventure, but it's also doing it in a way that involves a team of likeminded lunatics taking part in mission impossible and this year we have got the biggest team ever."

'Sea donkey' Adrian Sarchet taking a dip in the newly-refurbished Ladies' Pool. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Helen Bonner-Morgan, Vive La Vallette community lead added: "We have installed an assisted access ramp for people with mobility issues over on the south side of the site, but we have yet to install railings for the safety and comfort of the users."

The Ladies' Pool will be open every day - except for 28 April when it will be closed for cleaning.