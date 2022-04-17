Horse racing returns to Jersey on Easter Monday

Final preparations are underway for the return of horse racing to Jersey.

Easter Monday will mark the start of the 2022 season, with the first race getting underway at 2.30pm.

Organisers are expecting over 2,500 spectators to attend.

2022 race meetings:

The Easter Meeting – Monday 18th April Jersey Guineas – Sunday 8th May Warwick Vase – Sunday 22nd May Platinum Jubilee Meeting – Sunday 5th June Champion Hurdle – Friday 24th June Evening Meeting – Friday 8th July Jersey Derby – Sunday 24th July Ladies Day – Sunday 14th August Clarendon – Monday 29th August

Bunny Roberts, President of Jersey Race Club, told ITV Channel TV: "A lot has changed this season. We have done a lot of work on the course [at Les Landes].

"It is very exciting. There are 40 horses running on Monday - including five visiting horses and around 11 new horses on the island. Please come and enjoy - the more the merrier."