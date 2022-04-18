Alderney politician calls for air link rethink after Aurigny cancellations

An Alderney politician says Aurigny must rethink how it serves the island after flights were cancelled over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Alex Snowdon has described the current two-plane model as 'broken', saying the airport's runway must be extended or that the airline must increase their fleet of small aircraft to serve the island and prevent disruption in the future.

It comes off the back of a turbulent Bank Holiday weekend for Aurigny which saw services to and from Alderney grounded in what should have been a bumper period for the island's hospitality trade.

Technical issues took one of its Dornier aircraft out of operation, while the other was undergoing routine maintenance, meaning boats had to be chartered to service those who needed travel between Alderney and Guernsey.

Mr Snowdon told ITV News: "I think the question is that this must not happen again, and what plans need to be put in place so we don't end up in this situation - basically cut off by air during one of the busiest times of the year so far.

"It is essential that new options are looked at and assessed because we cannot be served with just two small planes. Whether that be an increase in small planes, a different type of small planes or the Aurigny strategy over a longer runway, using the ATR which would give increased capacity.

"Both of those options I think need to be looked at quite pronto. The current two plane model is not working for the island and we've seen how devastating it has been for visitors and residents trying to get on and off the island in recent days."

ITV News has approached Aurigny for a response.