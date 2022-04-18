Endangered Gibbon arrives at Jersey Zoo

A critically endangered primate has become the latest resident at Jersey Zoo.

Genta, an eight-year-old northern white-cheeked gibbon, has joined the pack at Trinity from Asson Zoo in France.

After an 18 month delay due to Brexit and coronavirus, Genta will now spend 30 days in quarantine.

After the isolation period, zoo keepers will introduce him to the other resident gibbon Hazel along with the Orangutans, with whom he will share an enclosure.

Northern white-cheeked gibbons are critically endangered species which can be found in countries including Vietnam and Laos.

Their numbers in the wild are threatened by poaching and deforestation.

It follows the news that Grace, an endangered baby Black Lion Tamarin, had joined the family at Jersey Zoo.