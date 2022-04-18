Islanders urged to take on 54 miles for Jersey Hospice Care

People in Jersey are being encouraged to put their best foot forward as part of a new walking challenge to support Jersey Hospice Care.

The charity is calling for islanders to match the distance covered by their nursing staff in a typical week on the in patient unit - by tackling more than 54 miles over the space of two days.

The Nine By Five Challenge includes routes of around 40km, on both the East and West of the island.

On both days, the walk will get underway at 8.30am from their base Mont Cochon heading north towards the coastal paths. At that point, the route heads east on day one and west on day two before looping back to the start point.

Harvey Mitchell from Mitchell Building Contractors, who are sponsoring the event, says: "The Nine by Five Challenge is set to be a great event for families, friends or colleagues to take part in while raising important funds to help people in our community with a life-limiting illness.

"We are really looking forward to being involved. Over 54 miles in two days is an impressive challenge and I encourage Islanders to sponsor what they can to those taking part - every penny will help patients to receive the best possible care."

Registration details for the challenge are available here. Registration closes at midnight on Wednesday 27 May.