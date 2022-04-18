Jersey industries call for support in staffing accommodation crisis

Figures from key industries in Jersey say the government must work with the private sector to provide temporary accommodation to ease the staffing crisis.

In an open letter to the Council of Ministers, recruitment firm GR8, the Jersey Hospitality Association and the Jersey Care Commission say a combination of Brexit, coronavirus, a lack of affordable homes and the rising cost of living has created a 'perfect storm' for industries across the island.

They warn that many businesses who have been impacted may have to cease trading and that if the issue is not addressed, further knock-on effects could include:

Lower tax receipts as traders lose business, with hospitality providers making less rooms available for visitors

Reduced air connectivity if the on-island hospitality and retail sectors suffer

Delays to construction projects and increased costs

A shortage of care home staff causing more pressure on the health service

The letter says creating temporary accommodation would 'ease pressure on the already stretched housing stock' and allow more scope for longer term solutions to be found.

The letter goes on to say, "the solution is not one for government but one for the private sector which is being addressed with various workable solutions being proposed, not all of which are ideal, but they are worthy of consideration."

The organisations are also urging the government to support a proposition by Deputy Rowland Huelin, calling for them to identify areas which would be suitable for temporary accommodation and work alongside the private sector to deliver it.