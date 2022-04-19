Fibre broadband rollout underway in Guernsey

The rollout of fibre broadband is now underway in Guernsey.

The £37.5 million project - including £12.5 million provided by the States of Guernsey - will see every property in the island connected to the new network offering up to 60 times faster broadband speeds than currently available.

2,000 homes in the island were made ready for fibre as part of a pilot scheme in October. It is now hoped another 700 homes every month will be added to the network, with a target of 30,000 by the end of 2026.

Work to install the infrastructure for the network will be offered to islanders free of charge. Household broadband bills will also not increase as a result of the rollout.

Justin Bellinger is the Chief Executive of Sure Guernsey, which is carrying out the rollout. He said: "Fibre is going to be life changing; we depend now more than ever on digital and internet services and the network gives islanders the ability to access ultrafast speeds for gaming, HD streaming, home working, and video conferencing.

“Today marks a huge landmark in Guernsey’s telecoms history and soon 700 additional homes every month will have access to a fast, reliable and stable connection. All the broadband you will ever need is here right now and thanks to the investment from the States of Guernsey, fibre will reach every home on the island within five years."

Homeowners will be contacted to arrange connection to the new service when the fibre rollout reaches their area.