Jersey government campaign gets 118 people back into work

A Jersey government campaign has managed to get 118 people back into employment.

The Recruit Local initiative worked with more than 180 employers to provide working opportunities to eligible unemployed islanders.

The results show that 72% of candidates who stared in a subsidised role had sustained their employment.

Minister for Social Security, Deputy Judy Martin said: "This campaign was all about getting unemployed islanders back in to work as quickly as possible. The number of local businesses who got on board was excellent and I'm delighted to see this campaign do so well. "

The scheme launched last year and it allowed employers to take on staff at no extra cost as the government would pay their wages and social security contributions for up to six months.

The Minister added: "We know that the longer someone is unemployed the harder it is for them to get back to work, so I'm really pleased to see the hard work from the team pay off and help connect Islanders with employment opportunities."