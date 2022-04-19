Jersey's Treasury Minister will not seek re-election

Jersey's Treasury Minister has announced she will not stand for re-election when islanders head to the polls in June.

Deputy Susie Pinel, who has represented St Clement since 2011, will step away from politics to spend more time with her family.

In a statement, she said "I feel strongly that my time at Social Security as Assistant Minister and then Minister and my work as Treasury Minister have been productive."

"The teams I have had the pleasure of working with at Social Security and Treasury and ofcourse in the Parish Hall in St. Clement have been brilliant, diligent and supportive. A huge thank you to my family and friends who have been beside me in all 3 elections and during the good and challenging times of being in office."

Deputy Pinel, who is a member of the Jersey Alliance, says she will be supporting her party colleagues throughout the election campaign.