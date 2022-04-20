Play Brightcove video

A cavalcade of tractors took to the roads of St Brelade to pay tribute to a much-loved Jersey engine enthusiast.

Lyndon Pallot, patriarch of the Pallot Steam, Motor & General Museum in Trinity, passed away on Sunday 10 April at the age of 87.

To mark his funeral, 30 vintage tractors turned out to follow the procession to St Brelade's Church, where his coffin arrived aboard a 1952 Bedford Lorry.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Pallot developed his love for cars and engineering from a young age, going on to build a huge collection of tractors, cars and other vehicles throughout his life which that remains on display to this day.

Lyndon Pallot developed a love of engines at an early age. Credit: provided by the Pallot family.

During the service, he was described as 'truly popular with all who knew him' as well as a keen accordionist and member of the Band of the Island of Jersey.

His family say they will miss his "cheerful smile, unhurried manner and gentle nature."