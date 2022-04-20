Guernsey's Bailiff Disaster Relief Fund raises £386,000 for Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of pounds has been raised to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine by people in Guernsey.

A total of £386,000 has been generated through donations from islanders to the Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund so far, with proceeds going towards projects on the ground to help those impacted by the conflict.

It comes as Russian forces escalate attacks in the east of the country.

Guernsey's Bailiff Richard McMahon said: "The response by the people in Guernsey, showing amazing generosity, has been fantastic. I am grateful that so many have already donated so much, including the organisers of various fund-raising events choosing to channel monies raised through the Fund.

"It very much reflects the spirit of Guernsey people recognising a need to do what we can to help. Sadly, the effects are likely to be around for a long time so whatever we can do to help will be welcomed by those who receive it.”

The Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund was set up in 2001. Monies raised are distributed to independent humanitarian organisations in supporting countries facing major disasters overseas.

More details on how to make a donation are available here.