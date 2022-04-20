Last day of 'CBD gummy' amnesty in Guernsey

Today (Wednesday 20 April) is the last day of a week-long amnesty for CBD 'gummies' in Guernsey, which were found to have a Class A Drug rating.

The gummies, which were on-sale at a number of retailers in the island, were found to have a high level of cannabinol - meaning they can have a stronger psychoactive effect than advertised.

In response, Guernsey Police launched an amnesty and urged islanders to voluntarily hand in the gummies, either at the police station or at the New Jetty offices.

Anyone handing in the gummies will not face prosecution for unlawful possession of a class A drug during the amnesty period.