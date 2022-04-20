More than £500,000 set aside to backfill staff absence in Jersey schools

More than half a million pounds has been allocated for backfill for staff absences in Jersey schools.

Schools in the island have faced staff shortages throughout the coronavirus pandemic. More than 900 instances of covid-related staff absences were recorded in the first three months of 2022, with the warning that it is likely to be a more regular feature through the rest of the year.

The £568,000 in funding forms part of a total of £2.24 million moved from the island's General Reserve to support schools with their recovery from Coronavirus.

Jersey's Education Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, says: "Within the total amount, there is approval for up to £568,000 to backfill staff absence. Staff absence must be backfilled with supply teachers to minimise the impact on children's education. "While the current trend is seeing reducing numbers in school staff and students, it is prudent to have this funding allocated so there are no financial barriers to the prompt deployment of supply staff, as and when required to maintain education provision."

However, teaching unions say the funding is merely a short-term fix. Mark Oliver from the National Education Union said, "We're seeing gaps in children's learning appearing more consistently and that isn't a quick fix.

"You can't just put a teacher in front of a child for a week or an hour a week and expect it all to be fixed. It's a long term project that's going to take the department years to resolve and get back to pre-Covid levels."