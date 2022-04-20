Prince's Trust offering free courses to young islanders in Jersey

The Prince's Trust is offering a variety of free courses to young islanders in Jersey.

They will be available to people aged between 16 and 25.

The organisation hopes the courses will help young people develop confidence and communication skills as well as boost their wellbeing.

Jo Dove, a youth worker at The Prince's Trust, said: "It has been a difficult couple of years for everyone due to the Covid pandemic. For young people struggling to get into work or education, it has added anxiety and uncertainty. "

The programmes are from one week long to all year round and have a specific focus on developing skills such as outdoor adventure, team building and CV writing.

Some of the courses on offer include:

Get Started in Outdoor Adventure (April 25-29). A week of external activities, which will lead to a silver National Outdoor Learning Award.

Get Started Digital Drama (September 1-9). A week of outdoor activities, which will lead to a silver National Outdoor Learning Award.

Really NEET (Runs continuously): Young people who are not in employment, education or training (NEETs) can join a programme run by Highlands College which offers bespoke learning and mental health support throughout the year.

The Prince’s Trust Team Programme (May 23 to August 12) and (26 September to 16 December) is a 12-week self-development course that enables young people to achieve a recognised qualification in Employment, Teamwork and Community skills.

Aimee Godfray, a former participant, added: "Thanks to the Prince’s Trust, I regained my confidence that I had sadly lost over the past few years. I didn’t believe I’d ever regain my confidence to its previous level, but the organisation has taken it to new levels. The Prince’s Trust course is probably the most useful thing I’ve ever undertaken."