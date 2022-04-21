£1.5 million to be spent improving security at Guernsey Airport

Guernsey Airport's security equipment will be given a £1.5 million face lift.

The airport is investing the funds in state-of-the-art hand luggage screening equipment with work set to get underway in late April.

Improvements are being made so that the airport can continue to meet safety regulations in the future.

Guernsey Ports’ Head of Passenger Operations and Aviation Security, Steve Langlois, said: “The investments we are making will improve the overall experience for our passengers as they will have more time to relax and enjoy the facilities and amenities in our departure lounge before boarding their flight.”

Only one lane will be in operation for hand baggage scanning and passengers can expect some disruption while construction work is ongoing. They are advised to allow more time for their journey through the airport, particularly during peak periods.

Both security lanes will be in operation at the beginning of May half-term.

Work is due for completion in early July.