Boost to tourism as direct European flights confirmed

Blue Islands will service the European charter programme across the Channel Islands this summer.

The airline has been selected by several European tour operators as a partner airline to fly visitors from The Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland to Jersey and Guernsey.

These routes did not happen in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rob Veron, Chief Executive of Blue Islands, said: “We are delighted to once again be working closely with our tour operator partners, promoting Guernsey and Jersey to inbound guests. We look forward to welcoming everyone on board as they re-discover our beautiful islands this summer."

A map of the routes on the European charter programme. Credit: Blueislands

The programme could see up to 44,000 visitor nights in the islands and a potential spend of up to £6m in the visitor economy.

The first flights arrived from Bremen and Stuttgart last weekend (16 and 17 April) to commence the busy charter period which runs through to October.

Meryl Laisney from Visit Jersey added: "Germany, The Netherlands, and Switzerland are promising markets for Jersey and the Blue Islands charter programme strengthens the island’s accessibility to European visitors. We look forward to welcoming repeat and new visitors alike to our scenic shores to experience what makes Jersey the ultimate island break."