Five year extension agreed for Guernsey charity Action for Children

Guernsey States has agreed a new five-year contract with Action for Children to provide support for vulnerable young islanders.

The new deal means the charity can continue to provide training to help those in need rebuild their lives after substance use.

The programme will be funded in part by grants from the Committee for Employment & Social Security and Health Improvement Commission. This new agreement will run until December 2026.

Who are Action for Children and what do they do?

The charity is made up of practitioners who work directly with young people to develop their skills in areas such as personal care, budgeting and cooking. When ready, young people transition to managing their own property and the service provides support to maintain this.

Aaron Davies, Children's Services Manager, Action for Children, said: "We are delighted by this renewed commitment from the Committee for Employment & Social Security and the Health Improvement Commission.

"It will allow our services to continue providing support for young people in the areas of homelessness, independent living and substance use over the next five years. This support ensures we can continue to work towards our vision that every child and young person in Guernsey has a safe and happy childhood, and the foundations they need to thrive."

Additionally, a five-year lease for a seven-bed training site in St Peter Port will allow the team to provide intensive support for young people accessing their services.

Inside one of the apartments that Action for Children run. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security, said: "It's fantastic to have the contract extension and new lease in place. It's important that we've had the opportunity to review what is delivered as part of this contract to make sure that people's needs are being met."