Funding boost for Guernsey bathing pools accessibility plans

Guernsey's bathing pools at La Vallette have been handed a funding boost towards making them easier to access for all islanders.

Guernsey Community Foundation has donated £22,000 towards the cost of an assisted pathway, which will link the Bathing Pools with the Ladies Pool for those with reduced mobility.

The donation comes following discussions with Vive La Vallette and Guernsey Disability Swimming.

£150,000 is needed to fund the project, which would also see an accessible lift created in the community café. So far, £50,000 has been raised.

Helen Bonner-Morgan, Vive La Vallette's Community Lead, said, "I'm so grateful that the Foundation has helped us to kickstart this appeal, and hope that others will follow suit and support this great community initiative. Having access for everybody to the site has always been a priority.

"We want to ensure that as many people as possible can engage with all areas and in turn be a part of a thriving place for interaction and connection." "These new facilities will benefit those who may currently be prevented from accessing the pool, including parents with pushchairs and prams, swimmers with a disability, visitors of restricted mobility who cannot use the existing steps, and older people who prefer to walk on a flat surface with a handrail."

It is hoped that once completed, the new pathway will benefit those who have disabilities, older people and islanders using pushchairs and prams.

Fiona Bateson, Chair of the Foundation's grants panel, said; "Guernsey's Bathing Pools are an institution and this is an amazing project that will benefit so many people. The Foundation had already given £25,000 towards the cost of building the new premises, and was very happy to make a further donation towards this specific appeal. We hope many others will be encouraged to get involved."