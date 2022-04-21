Teaching union warns Guernsey staff could strike over pay

A teaching union says the States of Guernsey must come forward with a 'substantial offer' on staff pay or risk facing industrial action.

The NAHT union has hit out at continued delays to the start of negotiations on pay.

General Secretary Paul Whiteman says a fresh pay award is now 'seriously overdue' and called for the States to come to the negotiating table.

He said: "the failure to commence negotiations in good time is simply unacceptable, and despite your assertions to the contrary, this further delay provides yet more evidence that the employer has failed to make this a priority. It will worsen an already severe recruitment crisis and will actively encourage existing staff to leave teaching in Guernsey. "The States must simply prioritise the pay award for teachers and lecturers, and commence meaningful negotiations without further delay with a substantial offer. Failure to do so will compound the belief that the employer does not value its leaders, teachers and lecturers, and raises the spectre of industrial action over pay."

The union says teachers have not seen their pay increase substantially since 2019 and that the current situation is causing them 'significant hardship'.

The pay award was due to come into effect at the beginning of January, which shifted from 1 September 'without any consultation.' A new date of 19 May has now been offered as the first negotiation meeting - a whole five months after it was due to be awarded.

In a statement, Deputy Dave Mahoney from the island's Policy & Resources Committee said the committee is 'committed to working constructively and resolving the negotiations quickly' and will be responding to the letter.

He said: "the Committee, in its role as employer for the States of Guernsey is entering a period of negotiation with the many pay groups that represent all public sector staff in all service areas. All of these are important and all understandably wish to be prioritised."

"I understand from the officers coordinating the process that confirmation from the teaching unions of the dates acceptable to them is still outstanding and we look forward to agreeing the suggested date so that the process can be finalised."