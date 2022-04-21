Town walks and guides return to St Helier

Town walks around St Helier will resume today (21 April) for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guides will take different routes around St Helier to explore a variety of historical aspects and sites in town.

The first walk titled 'Welcome to St Helier' will start from the town hall at 10:30am on Thursday 21 April.

The Constable of St Helier, Simon Crowcroft, said: "There is so much fascinating history to discover about our town, and I'm grateful to the Blue Badge Guides for giving up their time and sharing their expertise with locals and visitors alike."

Initially, the walks began back in 2019 but were halted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Further information can be found by contacting Tom Bunting on 07797 780868 or Connor Burgher at connor.burgher@sthelier.je or 01534 811835.