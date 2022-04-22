Alderney hope to make history as Muratti returns

Alderney will go in search of an historic result tomorrow (Saturday 23 April) as they aim to win their first Muratti match in more than a century.The famous competition returns at senior level for the first time since 2019 - the longest run without games since the second world war.In fact, it was shortly after the first world war that Alderney won their only game - a 1-0 win over Guernsey in 1920.On Saturday they aim to pull off one of the biggest shocks Channel Islands sport will have seen and there is plenty of anticipation for the game.Player and Coach Josh Concanan said: “There's been a big buzz around the island for the last month. All the lads are really excited for the game. It's probably the biggest sporting event over here so it's a massive occasion for all of us.”

It is a huge moment for the players and especially for those making their Muratti bow. Striker Jack Williams is one such player dreaming of making themselves a hero.

He said: “Considering it's my first Muratti this is a big deal for me. We've missed the last two years because of Covid and I didn't get to play in 2019 so this is probably the best sporting moment of my life.”

For overwhelming favourites Guernsey, they have got little to gain and interim boss Tony Vance certainly sees it that way.

He said: “It's the worst fixture probably in Britain. Alderney have got everything for them and we've got nothing to win really except the game which we're expected to. It's the banana skin of all banana skins; at some point they're going to beat somebody and hopefully it's not this Saturday.”

In the years before the pandemic, Alderney were braiding the gap to their island rivals. They have not lost their last four Muratti matches by more than two goals.

After a century of pain, could they finally pick up a much sought after victory on Saturday?