Book sale raises more than £2,000 for Jersey's Guide Dogs charity

A book sale to raise money for Jersey's Guide Dogs for the Blind Association has made more than £2,400.

The regular book sales have returned for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.

The charity has also announced a full schedule of book sale events for the rest of this year.

The first sale of hard back novels took place at Ouen's Parish Hall in early March.

The schedule for the year includes:

A large collection of paperbacks will be sold at St Ouen's Parish Hall on Friday 22 April and Saturday 23 April all costing £1. The doors will open at 6pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

Channel Islands Books together with two local collector's books on Saturday 2 July at St Ouen's Parish Hall.

Annual Biggest Book Sale will be on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October at Albert Bartlett Building, Trinity Hill.

Jersey's Guide Dogs for the Blind Association aims to raise money for guide dogs in Jersey.