Islanders are being encouraged to celebrate Earth Day with a focus on seven ways to help the islands be more sustainable.

The theme this year is 'Invest in Our Planet' and aims to combat the biggest threats to the environment, such as climate change and global warming.

Sheena Brockie, a sustainability consultant said: "We have the simple, but effective, power to use our voices and actions as drivers for change. There is a part for everyone to play, a chance to be part of the solution and not the problem. Our everyday actions can have a huge ripple effect, not just on our living ecosystems, but also in the pace of corporate and government action."

Jersey National Park along with Sheena have suggested seven ways individuals can take their own steps to help the environment and the islands:

Using less water - Water is used in everything we do or consume from growing the food we eat, to making the products we use. Of our total water usage, 74% goes towards food production, 23% for industrial use, and 3% for domestic use.

Going plastic free - In Jersey, only 8% of our plastic bottles make it into the recycling stream.

Getting active - Transport is Jersey’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, accounting for a hefty 44% of the island’s carbon footprint. Active travel options, such as walking or cycling, are the best solutions to reduce impact.

Switching off electricals - Across the globe, most electricity is produced through the combustion of fossil fuels that has a direct contribution to climate change. In Jersey, we have a de-carbonised power supply, with 98% of our electricity sourced from low-carbon French nuclear and hydropower, and 2% generated from the energy from waste plant.

Buying second hand goods - Buying and selling second-hand is one of the easiest ways we can reduce our environmental impact. When we lower the demand for raw materials, we also reduce the demand of the production of goods like furniture and clothes.

Picking up rubbish - All stormwater drains in Jersey lead to the ocean, so any litter that is dropped in our streets will make it straight to the ocean next time it rains. We can ensure we dispose of, or recycle our litter securely, and we can reduce the chance of our wildlife being impacted.

Planting to support biodiversity - Researchers estimate roughly 15 billion trees in the world are cut down each year. Trees are vital to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen for people to breathe. A single tree can be home to hundreds of species of insect, fungi, moss, mammals and plants.

First held in 1970, Earth Day now includes a wide range of activities co-ordinated around the planet, which are recognised in more than 193 countries.

Mike Stentiford, MBE, Jersey National Park, added: "Earth Day offers a twenty-four-hour slot to pledge for a better deal for our island and our planet, with many simple ways of doing so. Our planet is an amazing place that increasingly needs our collective help to thrive."