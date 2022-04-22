Guernsey politicians are divided on how to solve the accommodation crisis for key workers like healthcare staff.

Deputy Peter Roffey believes that the car park at Sir Charles Frossard House could be the answer to providing more homes.

Although, the majority of Policy & Resources and Health & Social Care believe that the accommodation would be best suited at the green fields by the Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH).

Last month ITV Channel exclusively revealed that 60 healthcare workers were on the waiting list for social housing from Guernsey's Housing Association.

Deputy Dave Mahoney thinks the accommodation should be built by PEH despite some States members already signaling their objections: "The well-rehearsed argument runs down two tracks, firstly that any building on any green land is simply wrong and must be stopped and secondly that the proposed site isn't the best place.

"I understand the first although it bears pointing out that every one of you reading this lives in a house that sits on a site that was once a green field. Times change, and we must move with them."

Jersey is also facing a similar problem with some organisations suggesting that worker accommodation villages could be the answer.