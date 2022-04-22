Guernsey night buses back up and running

Three of Guernsey's night bus routes will start running again from today (Friday 22 April). The night bus service had been suspended following various instances of anti-social and threatening behaviour towards drivers. The police have been involved on a number of occasions since the end of lockdown. While routes N2 N3 and N4 will be up and running again, the N1 route will continue to be reviewed.

It follows the cancellation of hundreds of buses in Guernsey this month because of ongoing staffing pressures.